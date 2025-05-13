Alex Newell says 'Another Simple Favor' plot benefited Vicky, pitches third film

(SPOILER ALERT) Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunite in the murder mystery Another Simple Favor.

Paul Feig directed the sequel, which is streaming now on Prime Video. This time around, Stephanie, played by Kendrick, is the maid of honor at Emily's (Lively) picturesque Italian wedding. But don't be fooled by all the glitz and glamour — there's also plenty of murder and betrayal to be found, and Alex Newell is around for all of it.

Newell plays Vicky, Stephanie's book agent, who supports Stephanie taking part in this wedding if it means boosting the sales of her new novel. There are so many twists and turns in this film, and Newell says their "Type-A Leo-Virgo cusp energy" helped them figure out the "entire plot right before everything goes wrong."

"I'm always in on the twist," Newell said.

Additionally, Newell said it was Vicky who benefited the most from the twists and turns of the film's plot.

"I really think the entire trip just served Vicky's plot," Newell said. "Everything that happened just made Vicky seem like the literary hero that she is. The one being like, 'Yes, I told you to go on this trip. Yes, there was going to be mayhem. Yes, I was correct.'"

The end of Another Simple Favor sets things up for a potential sequel. Newell has a few ideas for what could happen if there were to be a third film in the franchise.

"I just think we have to go back to Italy. I think the franchise should just think about really moving everything to Italy, that's number one," Newell said. "We still don't know who killed Darren. Could be anyone. Also, I think Vicky, I liked her being a book agent, I love that, but I think this time it's like the book agent that got the film."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.