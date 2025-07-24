'Air Bud Returns' set for movie theaters in summer 2026

Air Bud is looking to shoot for more success at the movie theater.

The franchise about a golden retriever who can play basketball returns in the upcoming film Air Bud Returns. Cineverse and Air Bud Entertainment have announced the latest film in the family-friendly franchise will arrive with a wide theatrical release in summer 2026.

Air Bud Entertainment founder Robert Vince wrote and will direct the film. He previously produced all 14 other films in the franchise, and wrote and directed 10 of them.

"Air Bud Returns isn't just another sequel or remake—it's a unique story," Vince said in a press release. "This movie will engage nostalgic Air Bud fans while introducing a new generation to the beloved basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy. It builds upon the legacy of the OG Air Bud with all the fun, the magic, heartwarming scenes, and Buddy playing basketball. More than anything, it's a deeply human story about a dog and boy, centered on themes of adaptation, redemption, and teamwork."

This new film follows 12-year-old Jacob, who has always dreamed of being a basketball player. After his dad passes away, he feels like his dream might be impossible, until he "discovers an original VHS of the Air Bud movie in his father's belongings and has a chance meeting of a stray golden retriever he names Buddy," according to an official synopsis. "Together they embark on a journey of healing, unite a team of misfits, and chase a championship. Through it all they learn to play from the heart, believe in each other, and always take the shot!"

More than 1 billion people in over 30 languages worldwide have watched the original Air Bud film, according to a press release. It was released in 1997 and starred Kevin Zegers.

