'Adults' renewed for season 3

Owen Thiele as Anton, Lucy Freyer as Billie, Malik Elassal as Samir, Amita Rao as Issa and Jack Innanen as Paul Baker in surprise prequel episode of 'Adults.' (FX)

Adults is growing up.

The FX comedy has been renewed for a super-sized 16-episode third season. Show creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw have also signed a new overall deal with FX Productions.

"Ben and Rebecca have elevated Adults in every way, earning critical praise and a legion of devoted fans who have embraced the friend group as their own," said Nick Grad, president, FX Entertainment.

"Adults showed significant growth in its sophomore year and we've seen the show inspire everything from memes to Halloween costumes, so the decision was easy – more episodes and a new deal at FX for Ben and Rebecca!"

The series, which airs on FXX and Hulu, follows a friend group of 20-somethings living together in Queens, New York. It stars Owen Thiele, Jack Innanen, Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer and Amita Rao.

Season 2, which premiered Aug. 27, saw viewing increase more than 60% over season 1 across Hulu and Disney+ globally in its first five weeks.

Disney is the parent company of FX, Hulu and ABC News.

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