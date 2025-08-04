Adding To The Tampa General Hospital Menu

The hospital tray you may remember from year’s ago has come a long way, and at Tampa General Hospital they’re taking it to another level with a consult from celeb chef Geoffrey Zakarian.

This will start in October and will follow what we know as the Mediterranean diet focusing on fresh, locally sourced ingredients. It all started with a chat between TGH CEO John Couris and Zakarian, and now comes the work of taking that conversation and putting it together for patients at TGH.

It can also have a positive effect on the bottom line as well, with less food being wasted. Need to know more? Check out this excellent look at what’s on the menu with Fox 13.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

