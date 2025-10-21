Adam Driver reveals Disney turned-down his Ben Solo 'Star Wars' sequel film

Adam Driver attends the 'Megalopolis' press conference ahead of the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024, in Cannes, France. (Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Help us, Adam Driver. You're our only hope for a Ben Solo movie.

The actor, who portrayed Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, has revealed that Disney turned down a potential film centered on his character, despite Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy being on board with the project. Driver detailed the plans for the film during a recent interview with The Associated Press.

"I always was interested in doing another Star Wars," Driver said. "I had been talking about doing another one since 2021. Kathleen had reached out. I always said: With a great director and a great story, I'd be there in a second. I loved that character and loved playing him."

Driver said he took his Ben Solo movie idea to filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, who previously directed the actor in the 2017 film Logan Lucky.

Soderbergh and Rebecca Blunt outlined a story concept for which Scott Z. Burns was tapped to write the script. The film was set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, where Driver's Ben Solo seemingly dies saving the life of Daisy Ridley's Rey.

Driver says the script, which was titled The Hunt for Ben Solo, was "one of the coolest (expletive) scripts I had ever been a part of."

He also said Lucasfilm loved it, while those in charge at Disney did not feel the same way.

"We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn't see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that," Driver said.

The actor said the film "was really cool," but that "it is no more, so I can finally talk about it."

Soderbergh also shared his thoughts on the unmade Ben Solo sequel film.

“I really enjoyed making the movie in my head. I’m just sorry the fans won’t get to see it,” the director said in a statement to the outlet.

Lucasfilm had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

