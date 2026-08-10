Adam Driver, Miles Teller star in 'Paper Tiger' teaser trailer

The teaser trailer for Paper Tiger is here.

NEON has released the first trailer for the upcoming film starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller.

James Gray wrote and directed the crime thriller that explores the love between family and the American dream.

"Two brothers become entangled in a scheme that turns out to be too good to be true. As they try to navigate their way through the dangerous world of the Russian mafiya, family bonds begin to fray with life-altering consequences," according to the film's official synopsis.

The trailer starts with Teller's character, Irwin Pearl, seemingly calling his brother, Gary Pearl, who is played by Driver.

"Hey, it's your brother. We had a problem and it's led to some things," Irwin says.

We then see Driver appear as Gary, who says, "We'll settle this whole thing."

Later on, we see Johansson in character as Hester Pearl, Irwin's wife, worry that Gary won't be able to protect her and Irwin.

"I can protect us," Irwin then assures her.

Gavin Goudey and Roman Engel also star in the upcoming movie.

Driver and Johansson previously starred in Noah Baumbach's 2019 film Marriage Story together. They were both nominated for Academy Awards for playing the roles of Charlie and Nicole Barber in the Netflix movie.

Paper Tiger will be released in select theaters on Nov. 13 and expands to wide release on Nov. 20. It makes its North American premiere in a gala debut on Sept. 25 at the 64th New York Film Festival.

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