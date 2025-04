For Red Robin fans this had to be a major disappointment. Red Robin’s “Bottomless Burger Passes” passes sold out in seconds...and then the site crashed.

On top of that some people had a BIG charge of over $600 and that had to be removed by RR. Oops.

But they’re trying to make up for this with another promotion that offers free burgers for a year. Get those details about that on their site but with only be 12 winners I wish luck.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

©2025 Cox Media Group