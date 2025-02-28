'A Walk to Remember' reboot in the works

Grab some tissues, because a reboot of A Walk to Remember is officially in the works.

Monarch Media has secured the rights to the bestselling 1999 novel by Nicholas Sparks and is teaming up with Denise Di Novi and Hunt Lowry — the producers of the 2002 film adaptation that starred Mandy Moore and Shane West — for this new version.

The logline reads, "A rebellious high school senior falls for a quiet, faith-driven girl after being forced to participate in a school play, discovering the transformative power of love, forgiveness and the beauty of living each day with purpose."

A Walk to Remember grossed more than $46 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers, and has been a fan-favorite throughout the years.

The film won Moore breakthrough actress awards at the MTV Movie Awards and Teen Choice Awards. West and Moore also won the Teen Choice Award for their onscreen chemistry.

One of the producers from Monarch Media, Steve Barnett, said in a statement, "A Walk to Remember has endured as a beloved coming-of-age drama, captivating audiences with its heartfelt story of young love, personal growth and the power of faith for decades."

Di Novi said she's grateful for the "opportunity to bring this enduring and inspirational story of faith, hope and love to a new generation," while Lowry said he's "delighted to be bringing this timeless story to a new generation of moviegoers."

No additional details are available, including casting or an expected release date.

