'A Different World' ﻿actor Glynn Turman to be honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Glynn Turman is next in line to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced it will honor the award-winning actor with the 2,816th star, in the category of Motion Pictures, and it'll be placed at 7065 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles.

The dedication ceremony will take place on July 10, featuring guest speakers Ava DuVernay and Don Cheadle.

Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said of the actor, "His exceptional talents and dedication to the craft of acting have left an indelible mark on the industry, and we are proud to immortalize his legacy on this iconic boulevard. Glynn's star will be next to his friend Sidney Poitier's star, whom he performed with on Broadway in 1959."

Turman found entertainment success at the age of 12 thanks to his first prominent acting role in A Raisin in the Sun on Broadway. The New York native also had roles in the soap opera Peyton's Place, and in Black classics A Different World and Cooley High. Turman earned his first Emmy in 2008 for his role in HBO's In Treatment and earned a second nomination in 2019 for How to Get Away with Murder. In 2021 he was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for his role in Fargo.

