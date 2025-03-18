'A Complete Unknown' coming to Hulu

The Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown is coming to streaming. The film starring Timothée Chalamet will debut on Hulu March 27.

A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, opened in theaters Christmas Day and has since brought in over $130 million at the box office worldwide.

The film follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York from Minnesota. It tracks his rise as a folk singer during the '60s to the top of the charts, ending with his electric rock 'n' roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. Chalamet does all his own singing and guitar playing in the film.

A Complete Unknown earned eight Oscar nominations this year, including best picture; best actor for Chalamet; best supporting actor for Ed Norton for his portrayal of Pete Seeger; best supporting actress for Monica Barbaro, who played Joan Baez; and best director for Mangold.

