The 80’s Are Here

INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Recording artist Rick Springfield performs onstage during the first ever iHeart80s Party at The Forum on February 20, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Tonight’s the night! Rick Springfield takes the stage at 7 pm at Ruth Eckerd Hall on McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. 727-791-7400 at rutheckerdhall.com.

Live music is back with your Florida Orchestra

Then across the river this weekend the Florida Orchestra returns to River Tower Park in Tampa for their free Pops in the Park concert Saturday night: Bring a blanket and a picnic to send off the season with a free music from the Florida Orchestra. Resident Conductor Chelsea Gallo conducts. Free. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 31. 401 E. Bird St., Tampa.

Dunedin’s ready to show their pride this Friday night at the Dunedin Pride Golf Cart Parade, but you do have to preregister your cart at eventbrite.com. You’ll head over to the parking lot on Virginia Street and Orange Avenue to get things lined up at 5:30 pm, and the parade starts at 6:20 pm. It end at the Dunedin Blue Jays baseball game that begins at 7:15 pm, and all cart parade participants will get free tickets to the game.

Ann Ventures

