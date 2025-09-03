5 life hacks you’ll wish you knew sooner

Chip fire FILE PHOTO: A Georgia man tried to open a bag of chips with a lighter. (FuatKose/Getty Images)
By Heather Taylor
  1. How do you store your chips? Chip clips? Plastic containers? If you want to keep them from going stale, store them in the freezer! They won’t freeze, they’ll just get cold.
  2. If you ever have trouble telling which way your bedsheets should go, look at the direction that the fabric fibers run. A correctly placed sheet will have horizontal fibers.
  3. Keep your suitcase smelling fresh when you’re traveling! Put a bar of scented soap in the same pocket as your dirty laundry.
  4. Want mess free pancakes? Put the pancake mix in an empty ketchup squeeze bottle.
  5. Planning on taking leftovers after holiday meals? Put them in a disposable muffin tin with a plastic lid. You can have several tins to make multiple “plates”, or just use the muffin cups to separate the leftovers.
