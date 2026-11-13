2027 Grammy nominations: How to watch, who is announcing and more

Nominations for the 69th annual Grammy Awards are almost here.

This year's Grammy nominations event on Monday, Nov. 16, will be a star-studded affair featuring music stars including Olivia Dean, Kehlani and Pharrell Williams.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the nominations live, who is presenting and more.

When will Grammy nominations be announced?

The 2027 Grammy nominees will be announced live from New York City on Monday, Nov. 16., beginning at 7:45 a.m. EST.

The full list of Grammy nominees will then be posted on the Grammy.com website at 9 a.m. EST.

How to watch

You can watch the nominations special presentation for all Grammys categories by tuning into Grammy.com and the Grammys YouTube channel, with special live coverage on Good Morning America.

Who will present Grammy nominations?

The Recording Academy announced the list of presenters joining Grammys CEO Harvey Mason J. and Recording Academy Board of Trustees Dr. Chelsey Green for the 2027 Grammy nominations on Friday.

The list of presenters includes Olivia Dean, Kehlani, Pharrell Williams, Alan Menken, Amy Allen, Carly Pearce, David Guetta, FYÜTCH & Aura V, Herbie Hancock, Israel Houghton, Juanes, Linda Perry, Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, Renée Fleming, YUNGBLUD and Ziggy Marley.

When are the 2027 Grammys?

The 2027 Grammys will be held Sunday, Feb. 7, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will air live on ABC, and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

What are some of the changes to the 2027 Grammys categories?

In June, it was announced that the 2027 Grammy Awards will include five new categories, including best Asian pop music performance, which will recognize artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop recordings that feature meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.

The four additional new categories are best Latin song, best traditional pop vocal performance, best R&B collaboration or duo/group performance and best traditional folk album.

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