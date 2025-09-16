10 TV shows to binge after finishing ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Lola Tung, 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'(Courtesy of Prime Video, Photo credit: Eddy Chen)
By Leeann Reilly

The final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 airs on September 17th, and we’re about to say goodbye to Cousins Beach for good.

If you’re looking for something new to watch that is similar to Jenny Han’s story about young love, immeasurable loss, and coming of age, look no further.

Even better? These are all books that have been adapted into shows you can stream right now.

So grab your blanket, a bowl of popcorn, and maybe a few tissues — here are 10 shows adapted from books that will fill the Summer I Turned Pretty-shaped hole in your heart:

#Book / SeriesTV AdaptationWhere to Stream
1Love, Simon
by Becky Albertalli 		Love, Victor
Disney+, Hulu
2Tiny Pretty Things
by Dhonielle Clayton & Sona Charaipotra		Tiny Pretty ThingsNetflix
3Shadowhunters (The Mortal Instruments)
by Cassandra Clare		ShadowhuntersDisney +, Hulu, Apple TV
4Panic
by Lauren Oliver		PanicPrime Video
5Geek Girl
by Holly Smale		Geek GirlNetflix
6My Life with the Walter Boys
by Ali Novak		My Life with the Walter BoysNetflix
7We Were Liars
by E. Lockhart		We Were Liars
Amazon Prime Video
8Trinkets
by Kirsten Smith		Trinkets
series		Netflix
9XO, Kitty
(from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before by Jenny Han)		XO, Kitty
Netflix

10

The Perfect Couple


Book by Elin Hilderbrand		The Perfect Couple
Prime Video

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!